Conor McGregor talks "mapping" his return to action, confirms "negotiations are ongoing" for his UFC comeback 

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since suffering a gruesome leg injury during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. While the Irishman has recovered from the injury, his octagon return is still devoid of a date. However, McGregor says negotiations are progressing for his comeback.

During a recent press conference for his silver screen debut 'Road House,' the UFC icon shared his intentions to fight later this year:

"I'm looking forward to getting back and progressing, you know? Resetting and recaliberating, and mapping my return to the octagon. I'm eager for that. We are in the first quarter of 2024; there is still a good chunk of the year left. I've got two fights left on my contract. Negotiations are ongoing."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

The former two-division champion added that once the promotion for 'Road House' and the St. Patrick's Day festivities come to a close, he'll be fully locked in for his octagon comeback.

With St. Patrick's Day concluding this weekend and 'Road House's' Amazon Prime release slated for March 21, McGregor might go into fight camp by April.

While the 35-year-old has been doing exceptionally well in his business ventures and related affairs outside the octagon, his fighting career has been in a downtrend in recent years.

His last win came all the way back in a first-round TKO win against the now-retired Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. Since then, he has suffered two back-to-back losses against Poirier. He is 2-3 in his last five.

While McGregor's return bout against Michael Chandler was announced more than a year back, the fight is yet to come to fruition, causing many to wonder if the sport's biggest star will ever return to the cage.

Conor McGregor doubles down on fighting Michael Chandler

During his New Year's announcement, Conor McGregor had stated that he'd be facing Michael Chandler on June 29 during the International Fight Week in Las Vegas. However, UFC has yet to confirm a date for the Irishman's comeback.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, during a recent interview with Adam's Apple, 'The Notorious' doubled down, claiming that the Chandler fight was still happening on June 29.

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

According to BestFightOdds' projections, McGregor is a -128 favorite for his fight against Chandler (+100 underdog).