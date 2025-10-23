  • home icon
  • “A fighter who works hard” - Nong-O describes how he wants to be remembered when his career is over

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 23, 2025 08:46 GMT
Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship
Former undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand is winding down his long and glorious fighting career, but before he hangs up the gloves for good, the 38-year-old wants to leave fans with indelible memories of his time in the ring.

Nong-O has long been considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of his generation, and at 38 years of age, he’s going to compete for another world title later this year.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Thai legend talked about the kind of legacy he wants to leave when it’s all said and done.

Nong-O told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“I would like the world to remember me as a fighter — a fighter who works hard, who is determined, despite his age.”

Nong-O Hama will face former flyweight Muay Thai king ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant gold at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.

Nong-O believes a victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon will elevate his career: “I would be very proud of myself”

For Nong-O Hama, beating a young and wily opponent like ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, widely considered the most exciting striker on the planet today, would be one of his greatest achievements.

The two square off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.

He shared his thoughts about the magnitude of this showdown with ONE Championship, especially given his age:

“There are many other legendary fighters. But there’s one thing that I consider if I win in this upcoming fight, is that I would be very proud of myself for being at this age, and I still have it.”

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience.

