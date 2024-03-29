"A good chance for me to test my skills" - Superlek looks back on historic brawl against "one of the best" Takeru

Superlek Kiatmoo9 delivered another trademark performance when he stepped inside the ONE Circle against debuting Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa at ONE 165. The Thai slugger admits it was a golden opportunity to face one of the best kickboxers in modern-day history.

'The Kicking Machine' put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line in the main event of the bill, which marked ONE Championship's return to Japan. Needless to say, everyone got what they wished for when the two traded bombs inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Jan. 28.

Reflecting on the five-round scrap, the 28-year-old told JSL Global Media:

"It's a good match for me to fight against Takeru. Because he is one of the best kickboxers in the world. And it was a good chance for me to test my skills against one of the best."

Watch the interview here:

For his part, the Buriram native used his stinging kicks to unsettle his foe. When he was charging his limbs downstairs, the defending world champion relied on his fists and movement to push 'The Natural Born Crusher' in reverse gear.

It wasn't all one-way traffic, however.

Takeru, a three-division K-1 world champion, did remarkably well on the back foot, responding with combinations whenever a small window of opportunity popped up. In round three, he cornered his rival at the turnbuckle and unleashed a bucketload of body shots that temporarily looked to have damaged Superlek.

Unfortunately, that brief onslaught was never enough for Takeru to pass his first assignment with flying colors. As a result, 'The Kicking Machine' walked away with a well-deserved unanimous decision win that extended his winning streak to nine.

Relive their epic brawl at ONE 165 on the ONE Championship YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.

Superlek to run it back with Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver

As an athlete who loves to face the very best in the business, Superlek never shies away from a challenge.

And he can expect more or less the same when he goes toe-to-toe with two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver, which emanates live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena on September 6.

The promotion broke the news on their official website this past Thursday.

Superlek will have a chance to become a two-sport world champion as Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai crown will be up for grabs. Also confirmed is another all-champion showdown as Xiong Jing Nan puts her strawweight MMA world title on offer vs atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.