“I do feel bad” – Superlek on butchering Takeru’s leg to bits in ONE 165 headliner

Superlek Kiatmoo9 successfully defended the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title over Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa but felt bad after leaving his left leg badly bruised from all the punishing kicks it received.

‘The Kicking Machine’ defeated ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ by unanimous decision in their title clash at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.

Superlek was at it right at the onset of the headlining clash, anchored on his torrid leg kicks that Takeru had to labor through for the entirety of the contest.

He encountered a tough stretch late in the third round from a flurry of body shots from Takeru. But apart from that, he was on top of things all the way. The impressive win earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Superlek shared his thoughts on what went down at ONE 165, including how he respects Takeru for putting up a gallant stand despite the telling hits he was receiving and wishing him well in his recovery.

The Thai superstar said:

“I do feel bad to see his leg like that and I do have a lot of respect for him, for his heart, that he was able to endure that and stand there for five rounds. Right now, I want him to get better quickly and then we can see what's next.”

Watch the interview below:

The win was Superlek's second successful defense of the world title he won in January 2023. The first was in March last year over Australian challenger Danial Williams.

Chatri Sityodtong continues to be impressed with Superlek following dominant win at ONE 165

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong continued to be impressed with Superlek Kiatmoo9 following his successful defense of the flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru Segawa last month in Japan.

The 28-year-old Thai champion punished Takeru with telling hits throughout their five-round title clash at ONE 165 on January 28 in Japan en route to earning a unanimous decision victory.

Following Superlek’s victory, Sityodtong was moved to hail the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout as pound-for-pound the best at what he does right now and his options wide moving forward.

The ONE executive said:

“I think there is a very interesting trilogy situation between Superlek and Rodtang, Superlek and Takeru, and Rodtang and Takeru. You know these are the three best of the best strikers on the planet. World championship. These are world champions. Any ruleset.

“You know Takeru told me he also wants to fight in Muay Thai as well, so there's a whole another series of fights you know. I haven't decided, but of course tonight Superlek showed he is the best in the world. I want to add that right now, Superlek is pound-for-pound the best kickboxer in the world.”

Superlek stepped in to take on Takeru after the latter’s original opponent at ONE 165, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, pulled out because of injury.