"A very good fight for both of us" - Mohamed Younes Rabah relishes Shadow matchup at ONE Fight Night 33

28-year-old Algerian Muay Thai sensation 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah is all set and geared up to face his stiffest test yet in the world's largest martial arts organization.

After an inspiring 2-1 run in ONE Championship, Rabah has now drawn Thai sensation Shadow Singha Mawynn for his next fight, and it all goes down in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rabah talked about his matchup with Shadow, and why he believes he has the advantage.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I think this is a very good fight for both of us. I saw all of his fights in ONE Championship. He hasn't fought any fighter like me with my style, height, and range. So, I think this fight is very good and important for both of us."

Rabah is coming off a spectacular three-round unanimous decision over highly regarded Eddie Abasolo last November, and he's looking to build on that with another solid win over a big name opponent.

Mohamed Younes Rabah ready for war against Shadow Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video

Algerian Muay Thai sensation 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah is all set to trade bombs with Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn this weekend in a pivotal three-round featherweight Muay Thai clash.

The two face off in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

