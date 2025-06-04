“A great opportunity for me” - Jaosuayai looks to snatch Nakrob’s place among flyweight Muay Thai’s elite in Bangkok clash

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi knows his next matchup could catapult him into the upper echelon of the loaded flyweight Muay Thai division.

The Thai rising star will square off against Nakrob Fairtex in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jaosuayai said he's hellbent on beating Nakrob and snatching his fellow Thai slugger's number five spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I feel good about fighting Nakrob because he's currently ranked. It's a great opportunity for me. If I can beat him in my first fight after getting a contract, I could take his spot in the rankings."

Trending

Jaosuayai holds an impressive 7-2 record, with five knockouts, in his ONE Championship tenure.

He's also on a four-fight winning streak after knocking off Puengluang Baanramba, Suriyanlek Por Yenying, Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, and Denis Puric.

Of those wins, his victory over Puric catapulted Jaosuayai to his Amazon primetime debut.

Jaosuayai was seen as a massive underdog ahead of his matchup against Puric in March this year, but the 23-year-old quickly flipped the script after the opening bell.

The Thai phenom was methodical, taking Puric out of his rhythm with clinical precision in the first round.

Jaosuayai turned up the offense in the second round when he unloaded a sickening left knee straight to Puric's liver for the knockout win.

Nakrob, meanwhile, is 10-2 in his ONE Championship tenure and has won six of his last seven fights.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jaosuayai ready to throw down with Nakrob in their Bangkok belter

Jaosuayai doesn't mind veering away from his usual methodical pace if he's presented with the perfect opportunity to brawl.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 23-year-old striker said he's unafraid to throw bombs with Nakrob in their ONE Fight Night 32 headliner. He said:

"My game plan for this fight is to wait for him to come in and counter accurately, but I’m not afraid to trade with him. However, I won’t trade continuously. I’ll use a stick-and-move strategy.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.