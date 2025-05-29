Jaosuayai guarantees a spectacle in his Primetime debut: “Start my journey with the most impressive performance”

23-year-old Muay Thai sensation Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand is ripped and ready to put on a show for North American fans as he makes his U.S. primetime debut next week.

The exciting knockout artist will be stepping into the ONE Championship ring in front of a North American audience for the first time when he heads to ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video to compete in the evening's co-main event.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Jaosuayai says he wants to leave a lasting impression in his U.S. primetime debut.

The Thai star said:

"I’ve set a goal to win by knockout in my U.S. primetime debut because I want to start my journey with the most impressive performance."

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is set to take on Thai countryman and no.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi believes he may have discovered Nakrob Fairtex's weakness: "He is predictable"

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi will look for a top-five berth if he beats the ranked Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video next week, and the 23-year-old phenom believes he may have uncovered the secret sauce to beating his opponent.

Jaosuayai told ONE:

"Nakrob’s strength is his high stamina and good attacking ability, but his weakness is that he tends to come straight in, which is predictable, and he neglects his defense."

