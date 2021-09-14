"A great piece of theater" - Chael Sonnen lauds Anderson Silva for teaming up with Vitor Belfort and calling out the Paul brothers

Chael Sonnen has praised Anderson Silva for suggesting that he should team up with his fellow Brazilian Vitor Belfort to take on the Paul brothers.

Anderson Silva knocks Tito Ortiz out cold in 81 seconds for second boxing victory in 2021 #TrillerFightClub https://t.co/WqYpImGOoa — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 12, 2021

'The Spider' won his boxing match against Tito Ortiz this past weekend in just 81 seconds. After his victory, Silva suggested the idea of him and 'The Phenom' fighting Logan and Jake Paul in their next bouts.

"Vitor is in front of me. I think De La Hoya needs to fight with him. And then Jake Paul and his brother have a chance to fight with me and Vitor. You know, it's a good fight," said Anderson Silva.

MMA veteran and Jake Paul's former foe Ben Askren expressed his excitement at Silva's idea.

Vitor + Anderson vs Logan + Jake in the first ever tag team boxing match. Tell me im not a fucking genius. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 12, 2021

Now Sonnen has also weighed in on the interesting suggestion by the Brazilian legend. In his YouTube series Beyond the Fight, 'The American Gangster' stated that the storyline of two compatriots taking on Logan and Jake Paul works well.

"That [Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort versus the Paul brothers] is a storyline that works. Having Anderson fight Vitor, fine, whatever, fine. Having Anderson team with Vitor to go against the Paul brothers, however you're gonna work that out, which Paul goes here, which Paul goes there, [if] it's the same night, who's the co-main [event], who's the main [event], that's interesting. That's an interesting story...I hope someone runs with it. I haven't seen anybody run with it. I think I'm the first to maybe bring this to your guys' attention but it was a great piece of theater done by Anderson...It's great. it works, the story works," said Chael Sonnen.

Catch the episode of Beyond the Fight below:

Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort fought at UFC 126

This was the 2nd Front Kick Knock Out in @UFC History



The 1st occurred 2 Months earlier @ UFC 126 (Silva VS Belfort) pic.twitter.com/jfkPhk3Bap — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 30, 2014

Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort fought each other way back in February 2011. The two middleweights were matched up for the 185-pound UFC title at UFC 126.

This was the night when 'The Spider' delivered one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history. He finished 'The Phenom' with a front kick in the opening round of the fight.

