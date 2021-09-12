Anderson Silva suggests the Paul brothers fight him and Vitor Belfort; Ben Askren recommends doing it as a tag-team boxing bout

Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort claimed first-round knockout victories in successive bouts at the Triller Fight Club's Legends II event in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday.

'The Spider' first thumped another former UFC titleholder, Tito Ortiz, in a cruiserweight bout. 'The Phenom' Belfort followed it up with a convincing win over boxing great Evander Holyfield.

Anderson Silva knocks Tito Ortiz out cold in 81 seconds for second boxing victory in 2021 #TrillerFightClub https://t.co/WqYpImGOoa — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 12, 2021

Immediately after his triumph, Vitor Belfort challenged YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to a "$30m winner-takes-all" fight organized by Triller.

A few moments later, during the press conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Anderson Silva also brought up the topic of himself and Belfort challenging Jake and his brother Logan Paul. 'The Maverick' fought legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a draw in an exhibition contest in June this year.

Silva also spoke about Belfort possibly fighting Oscar De La Hoya as advertised earlier, sometime in the future. 'The Real Deal' Holyfield was De La Hoya's replacement on Saturday's card.

"Vitor is in front of me. I think De La Hoya needs to fight with him. And then Jake Paul and his brother have a chance to fight with me and Vitor. You know, it's a good fight," said Anderson Silva.

Watch the post-fight press conference below:

Ben Askren recommends Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort fight Logan and Jake Paul in tag team bout

Amid various suggestions of possible matchups pitting Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva against the Paul brothers, former UFC welterweight fighter Ben Askren has developed an innovative idea.

He took to Twitter to recommend the first-ever tag team boxing showdown featuring the four fighters.

" Vitor + Anderson vs Logan + Jake in the first ever team boxing match. Tell me I'm not a f*****g genius," said Ben Askren.

Find the tweet from Ben Askren below:

Vitor + Anderson vs Logan + Jake in the first ever tag team boxing match. Tell me im not a fucking genius. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 12, 2021

Ben Askren faced 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul in a pro boxing contest in April this year. The 37-year-old American mixed martial artist ended up losing via TKO in the very first round.

