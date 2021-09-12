$30 million "winner takes all" : Triller's open challenge for Jake Paul to fight Vitor Belfort

Moments after Vitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield at the Triller Fight Club Legends II event, the Brazilian fighter called out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for a super fight.

Belfort said Triller was ready to offer a whopping $25m to Jake Paul in a "winner-take-all" bout if he is ready to take on 'The Phenom'.

Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh immediately raised the stakes by offering $5m more to the already mentioned sum, making it $30m in total for a Thanksgiving Night showdown.

In the post-fight interview, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort was determined to catch the attention of 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul.

"Hey kid, we've got $25m, winner takes all. Let's go. Hey Jake Paul, stop running from me, man! I'm gonna teach you a lesson. You can be my kid. You wanna meet daddy over here, at Triller?" said Vitor Belfort.

However, Jake Paul recently said he may not want to fight another mixed martial artist as of now after defeating Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' added that he could face Tommy Fury next.

Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva claim first-round finishes

On Saturday, Vitor Belfort and fellow former UFC champ Anderson Silva were the biggest winners at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Both mixed martial artists knocked out their respective opponents with ease in the first round of an eight-round boxing bout.

Anderson Silva first took to the ring to put another former UFC titleholder, Tito Ortiz, to sleep with a lethal right hook in just 81 seconds.

Belfort followed it up by dominating the former two-division, undisputed boxing world champion Evander Holyfield in a contest that was stopped by the referee moments before the two-minute bell.

Although Holyfield was still standing and disputed the stoppage, he had no answer for Belfort's onslaught, and the contest was perhaps rightfully stopped as a TKO.

Edited by Avinash Tewari