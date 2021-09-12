Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rumored to have done under 500k pay-per-view buys

The fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley has reportedly made just under 500k pay-per-view buys, according to renowned executive producer Jed I. Goodman.

Paul defeated Woodley on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland by split decision, and Showtime Sports had sold the PPV at $59.99 for the US audience.

From WON, their best PPV sources are estimating #PaulWoodley did around 480K-500K buys and some others believe it was a little lower than that. — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 11, 2021

Both Paul and Woodley have said that their fight will be up there as one of the biggest PPVs of the year. The former even taunted legendary undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr., after his bout matched the pre-buy figures of the veteran fighter's showdown with Logan Paul, the brother of Jake.

But the Paul-Woodley fight was only able to match half of the Mayweather-Paul bout's total PPV buys.

Woodley is pushing hard for rematch, but Jake Paul not interested

Tyron Woodley made around $2 million, the biggest payday of his career, following the Jake Paul fight. He was determined to bag a rematch with 'The Problem Child' as he felt he had won the bout.

However, Paul gave him an ultimatum that a second matchup between the two fighters would happen if he got an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo.

Woodley recently went live on social media to stress that he was ready to honor the tattoo bet in order to earn a rematch.

"The rematch has to happen. If we get the paperwork done, then yes. Everybody who's telling me don't do it (the tattoo bet), it is all part of the story. This will end up being a trilogy," Tyron Woodley said.

Watch Woodley's update on the Jake Paul rematch below:

However, Jake Paul claimed time was up for 'The Chosen One' to get the tattoo and added he was looking at other opponents for his next fight.

While speaking on the Full Send podcast, Paul confirmed he was more interested in fighting Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, than Woodley, who is now trying to alter the terms of their bet.

"I was like, where's the tattoo? He said you sign the contract and I’ll get the tattoo. The tattoo was a bet before the fight. It was the loser had to get the tattoo. But now hes trying to change it to make it for the rematch. It doesn’t make sense (to fight Woodley again)," said Jake Paul.

Watch the entire Jake Paul episode on the FULL SEND Podcast below:

