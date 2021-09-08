"It's all a part of the story" - Tyron Woodley claims he will fight Jake Paul in a trilogy bout

Tyron Woodley has suggested his rivalry with Jake Paul will end with a trilogy bout.

Woodley made his professional boxing debut against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul last month. The eight-round bout was decided by the judges' scorecards. It was who Paul got the verdict in his favor, leaving Woodley with a split decision loss

Ever since the fight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland ended, talks of a rematch have been on. However, 'The Chosen One' was given an ultimatum by Jake Paul. The internet celebrity said that Woodley would only receive another shot against him if he got an 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo.

Tyron Woodley recently went live on social media to give an update to his fans regarding the tattoo bet, a rematch with 'The Problem Child' and his post-fight recovery.

"The rematch has to happen. If we get the paperwork done, then of course! You m****r f*****s have some dumb a** tattoos on your body. And for a nice bag, there's nobody on this live who's going to tell me I would never do that. So, everybody who's telling me 'don't do it!', it is all part of the story ,man! It's a movie. This will end up being a trilogy. I am going to f*** him up, then he is probably going to kick in and he's going to want to do it again. It's literally going to be a whole movie that people will talk about for a very long time. So I am excited for the rematch. My body was sore after the fight but everything is good now. Me and my coach will be back training next week. Those are the updates, people," said Tyron Woodley.

Watch Tyron Woodley give the updates through a live session on his social media below:

What does the future hold for Tyron Woodley?

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley lost his last four fights in the promotion. After eight years with the UFC, the 39-year-old's contract came to an end earlier this year after his defeat against Vicente Luque.

the experts have spoken👀 pic.twitter.com/zUpLN737VI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 1, 2021

Also Read

With a record of 19-7-1, Woodley's MMA career looks to have ended. Hence, he's determined to make yet another big payday with the rumored Jake Paul rematch, which could ultimately result in a trilogy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard