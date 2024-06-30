A harmless social media post cost Jiri Prochazka against Alex Pereira in a bizarre twist of fate

Jiri Prochazka might have jeopardized his chances to win back the light heavyweight title with a harmless social media post.

Prochazka seemingly gave away a hole in his game with the sparring in his dressing room warm-up video that gets uploaded on social media platforms before the fights.

Pereira's coach and translator Plinio Cruz told Full Send MMA in an interview after UFC 303 that he noticed Prochazka dropping his hands while checking kicks. When he discussed the matter with Pereira, the fighter decided to add head kicks to the gameplan.

Ironically, it is the same tactic that earned 'Poatan' the victory and left Prochazka shuddering on the mat.

Cruz said:

"Be careful what you post before your fights. We were browsing Instagram... what he assumed was a correct block for calf kicks was wrong. I showed that to Alex... He goes, 'When he is doing this, he's putting his hands down. I'm going to kick this guy in the head.'"

Check out the video Cruz is talking about below:

Not only did Pereira take advantage of a last-minute discovery of Prochazka's fighting style, he did so in a spectacular manner, leaving the MMA world stunned. The second-round knockout drew reactions from the likes of Conor McGregor, Jamahal Hill, Max Holloway, and more.

Despite taking a short notice fight against Prochazka to replace Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler for the main event, Pereira came all guns blazing and dominated 'BJP' on the feet. Prochazka did not seem to have answers for Pereira's nasty leg kicks or the powerful left hook that knocked him down at the end of the first round.

Even though Prochazka alleged that Pereira takes the help of shamanic magic and witchcraft to win fights, it is the Brazilian's skill, strength, and tactical prowess that determined the winner on the night of the fight.

