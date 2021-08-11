"A high-level technical striker vs. a brawler" - Sean O'Malley reviews Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC rising star Sean O'Malley has shared his thoughts on the UFC 265 main event fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

In the latest episode of 'The BrO'Malley Show', 'Sugar' reviewed the interim championship fight between the two heavyweights:

"It was a weird fight. That's how fights play out when you have a technical striker in [Ciryl] Gane, a high-level technical kickboxer versus a brawler who literally is close to landing one right hand and put your lights out, and it's worked multiple times...Derrick Lewis has probably never ever fought a technical southpaw that big...[Ciryl Gane has] good movement, he's fast. D.Lewis will be back, D.Lewis is gonna drop someone else, he's gonna knock people out. But dude, the skillset difference...like Derrick Lewis wasn't gonna take him down, it was gonna be a kickboxing fight. Derrick Lewis was a huge underdog too, like rightfully so, going against an undefeated kickboxer like Gane," said Sean O'Malley.

You can watch the full video below:

Gane completely outclassed 'The Black Beast' at UFC 265 and finished him in the third round to be crowned the new interim heavyweight champion. He is expected to face off against current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in order to unify the titles.

The two fighters were teammates and used to train together at the MMA Factory. 'The Predator' parted ways with the gym after suffering a loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220.

Sean O'Malley rejected an offer to fight at UFC 268

Sean O'Malley claims he was offered a fight by Sean Shelby for UFC 268 that is likely to take place in New York.. But the 26-year-old turned down the offer. O'Malley's words apparently did not sit well with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby:

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this…Sean Shelby was mad at me. Dude, I don’t wanna fight in New York. It’s far, the taxes are ridiculous, and Tim (Welch) has no-Gi or no, ADCC trials that weekend...And Sean Shelby was just like, mad and like, ‘Fine. Go hang out with (American rapper) 6ix9ine,’” said Sean O'Malley.

Sean O' Malley's last fight in the octagon took place at UFC 264 where he defeated UFC debutant Kris Moutinho via TKO in the third round.

