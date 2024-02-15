“A life-changing moment for me” – Felipe Lobo on what it would mean to leave ONE Fight Night 19 with gold around his waist

Felipe Lobo is excited to capitalize on the opportunity that awaits him in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

Off the back of his knockout win over Saemapetch Fairtex, the No.3-ranked contender put himself to the front of the pack in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

February 16 will see him take on the world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, in the Brit’s first title defense following his jaw-dropping knockout of Nong-O Hama last year.

Felipe Lobo knows the significance of this fight, and while he isn’t putting too much extra pressure on his shoulders, he also knows that this fight means more than any of his other contests.

‘Demolition Man’ told CountFilms TV that leaving the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the gold wrapped around his waist would be the crown jewel of his career so far.

He said:

“It will be like a life-changing moment for me, you know. I’ve been dreaming about this moment for so long.”

Watch the full interview below:

Felipe Lobo will have to bring his opponent’s title reign to a sudden end at ONE Fight Night 19

Standing in the way of Felipe Lobo and his dreams of securing the gold is the organization’s reigning two-sport world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

Following the Brit’s incredible year in 2023, many are expecting him to solidify his title reign on February 16 before moving on to even bigger challenges in the future.

Lobo has the opportunity to spoil this party by pulling off the upset and taking one of Haggerty’s belts from him before he has the opportunity to carve out his legacy as a champion.

It won’t be an easy task but Felipe Lobo believes that he has done everything he can to ensure that the biggest fight of his career will also produce his best performance.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.