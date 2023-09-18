"A little bit of a sore loser" - Josh Thomson feels Valentina Shevchenko "could have pushed harder" against Alexa Grasso to avoid draw

Josh Thomson has weighed in on Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko, which took place at the UFC Noche event on September 16 and also shared his thoughts on 'Bullet's' post-fight remarks.

In the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, 'The Punk' described the recently concluded flyweight title fight as a razor-close affair where both athletes "could have done more".

Thomson went on to call Shevchenko a "sore loser" for her comments in the post-fight interview and said the 35-year-old could have tried harder to secure the victory. Thomson said:

"I think the two of them fought their a**es off. There was a lot at stake. You could tell that Valentina believed that she was the better fighter. I learned last night that she's a little bit of a sore loser... It was a close fight back-and-forth... both of them could have done more, both of them had a good fight, both of them could have taken a couple more chances... Valentina being the champ for so long, she just wanted her title back and move on. Well, it worked against her because she could have done a little bit more. I felt like she could have pushed a little bit harder."

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fought in a rematch on September 16, which also marked Mexican Independence Day.

The two flyweights had a grueling 25-minute battle which ended up as a split draw as the three judges scored the contest 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47.

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko: What exactly did 'Bullet' say in her post-fight interview?

Valentina Shevchenko believes she was the rightful victor in her rematch against Alexa Grasso at the UFC Noche event.

In her post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Bullet' argued that she won three of the five rounds.

The 35-year-old also boldly claimed that the judges were influenced by the fight taking place on Mexican Independence Day. Shevchenko said:

"Yeah, I think it really was 3-2 in my side but judges I think felt a little bit pressure because it's kind of like Mexican Independence Day. That's why I think they give one more [round] to the Mexican fighter."

