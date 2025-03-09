"A little corny but it's nice" - MMA X in splits after Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's translators face-off ahead of UFC 313

Alex Pereira's translator had an impromptu face-off with Magomed Ankalaev's translator ahead of the two light heavyweights' upcoming title clash at UFC 313. Before the event was underway, the two translators filmed a humorous clip where they engaged in a staredown, delighting fans on X/Twitter.

The clip was a nod to the high levels of anticipation the matchup between Pereira and Ankalaev has generated. Many expect the Dagestani star to be Pereira's most difficult challenge. Moreover, the two translators dominated the pre-fight press conference as neither of their clients can speak English fluently.

Check out the face-off between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's translators:

Fans on X/Twitter wasted no time in flocking to the tweet with their own thoughts on the stunt. The widespread sentiment was a positive one, with even those who were partial detractors finding the entire staredown somewhat wholesome.

"A little corny but it's nice to see everyone having fun tbh."

This was echoed by another fan.

"This is awesome lmao"

Others found it downright hilarious.

"Alright this is funny"

Another fan felt the exact same way.

"Hahaha I love it!!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

However, the dynamic between Pereira and Ankalaev couldn't be more different. Ankalaev's trash talk ahead of the pair's fight appears to have gotten under 'Poatan's' skin, with Pereira being particularly enraged at the pre-fight press conference after a reference to his past working at a tire shop was made.

Both men will be determined to emerge victorious once their fight commences, with Ankalaev certain to not squander his second crack at UFC gold. Meanwhile, Pereira will do everything in his power to win and close the door on his light heavyweight story and move up to heavyweight.

The staredown between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev was more intense

When Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev engaged each other in a staredown at the ceremonial UFC 313 weigh-ins, there was tension in the air. The buildup to the pair's bout has been intense and it was evident by their face-off.

Check out the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev staredown:

With their fight soon to take place, many will have their eye on the matchup. Ankalaev will look to become the latest Dagestani wrestler to capture championship gold, while Pereira will hope to continue building what is already a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

