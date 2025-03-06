"He's a little frustrated" - Daniel Cormier breaks down why "shy" Magomed Ankalaev engaged in trash talk with Alex Pereira leading up to UFC 313

UFC commentator and former multi-division champion Daniel Cormier has spoken about Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's trash talk in the lead-up to their showdown at UFC 313.

Cormier sat down for a chat with the Dagestani ahead of this weekend's UFC pay-per-view event. 'DC' asked Ankalaev what made him engage in trash talk with Pereira on social media:

"So, when this fight started to come together, they were talking trash... What is that with Alex Pereira that makes [Magomed Ankalaev], a very reserved guy, come out of a shell like that?"

Ankalev responded by saying it was the frustration of not getting a title shot against 'Poatan', who kept fighting other contenders, that resulted in his actions online:

"It's because it's been such a long time coming. I've been in this position for over a year to be the next person to fight for the title. So, whenever we tried to call his name out, they always tell us, 'Oh, his team decided that maybe now he needs to take rest.' So, it's okay. We're not gonna wait. We're going to stay active, we're gonna accept another fight and the second the ink would dry on the contract that I had signed, he would show up with a new opponent in a new fight... So, it's been a long time that's why there's a little more tension."

Cormier followed up by asking whether Ankalaev was "frustrated" with the situation. The 32-year-old responded in the affirmative.

Check out the interaction between Daniel Cormier and Magomed Ankalaev below (4:30):

Israel Adesanya makes his prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have history together as the two athletes have fought each other multiple times in the UFC, as well as in kickboxing. Despite that, things seem to be cordial between the two now.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' picked the Brazilian to get his hand raised via knockout against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313:

"I think this is going to go leg kicks, leg kicks, leg kicks, left hook. Alex Pereira by KO... He's going to knock [Ankalaev] out in the fourth or fifth round."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (14:30):

