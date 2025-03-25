“A lot of detours and stumbled many times” - Masaaki Noiri reflects on his rough road before world title triumph over Tawanchai 

Masaaki Noiri's world title clinching moment at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was made even sweeter by the setbacks he had to overcome.

The Japanese warrior shocked the world in the penultimate match of the stacked card at Saitama Super Arena when he captured the interim featherweight kickboxing world title by finishing the sensational Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Noiri's path to 26 pounds of gold was filled with hardships after he shockingly lost his first two appearances in the home of martial arts against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Liu Mengyang.

Not to be deterred, the 31-year-old kept pushing and showcased his elite capabilities with an incredible bounce-back win over Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

However, the road only got tougher for Masaaki Nori, as he had to go through he reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion, who is considered one of the pound-for-pound best in the planet.

With the odds stacked against him, the former K-1 multi-division champion rose to the occasion and completed one of the biggest upsets in kickboxing.

In the aftermath of the biggest win of his career, Masaaki Noiri took to Instagram to reflect on his monumental achievement and thanked his wife for always having his back:

"I took a lot of detours and stumbled many times at important times, but thank you for always being kind and sometimes strict, supporting me the most, and always believing in me. I was able to win the belt because of you. Thank you so much, @noirimaho".

Chatri Sityodtong in awe of Masaaki Noiri's incredible performance against Tawanchai

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong admitted he didn't expect Masaaki Noiri to finish Tawanchai in the manner that he did.

During the ONE 172 post-event press conference, the promotion's head honcho recalled how fans and pundits alike thought the Team Vasileus star had zero chance to beat the Thai superstar.

"Noiri was a 10-1 underdog. I was not believing that he could do it. So, you know, incredible, incredible performance. Tawanchai is definitely the best 70-kilo fighter in the world right now. And you know, no one gave him a chance."

Watch the replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

