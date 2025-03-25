“No one gave him a chance” - Chatri blown away by Masaaki Noiri’s shocking finish of Tawanchai

Chatri Sityodtong acknowledged Masaaki Noiri's breathtaking win at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang as one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history.

After all, the Japanese superstar took on Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who is considered one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet.

Noiri, however, fully embraced his underdog role and shocked the world when he blasted the Thai superstar to become the new interim featherweight kickboxing world champion last Sunday, March 23, at Saitama Super Arena.

During the ONE 172 post-event press conference, Sityodtong raved about Noiri's Bushido spirit and lauded his mesmerizing display against one of the most feared strikers in the world.

"You know, Noiri was a 10-1 underdog. I was not believing that he could do it. So, you know, incredible, incredible performance. Tawanchai is definitely the best 70-kilo fighter in the world right now. And you know, no one gave him a chance."

Tawanchai got off to a hot start against Masaaki Noiri, peppering the hometown favorite with powerful body kicks in the first two rounds.

The Team Vasileus warrior, however, kept biding his time and found his moment in round 3, where he stunned Tawanchai with a left hook out of nowhere to send him to the canvas.

The reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion survived the count briefly, only for Noiri to pounce and put him away for good with a merciless barrage.

Watch the ONE 172 post-event presser here:

Masaaki Noiri kept faith when no one believed he could beat Tawanchai

While Masaaki Noiri is a world-class striker, it was quite understandable he entered as the underdog since he faced a generational talent at ONE 172.

Then again, the new interim featherweight kickboxing king proved anybody can be beaten and inspired the world with his remarkable accomplishment.

The 31-year-old warrior said:

"I knew the whole world was looking at me and that I was going to lose and Tawanchai would win, but I kept believing in myself. And my team and I were sure that we could get a belt."

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

