“A lot of good fights shaping up on the card” - Rumours of UFC’s May event’s sudden base shift to St. Missouri stirs fan reactions on social media

The UFC appears to be eyeing a potential showdown under the St. Louis lights, with murmurs suggesting a Fight Night event could unfold on May 11 in Missouri.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the MMA promotion has been holding nearly all Fight Night events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the MMA community has consistently voiced their dissatisfaction with the clustering of events at the Apex, citing concerns about the overall fan experience at the venue.

According to a recent report from MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, the scheduled fight card for May 11 is expected to be held elsewhere than Las Vegas, specifically in St. Louis, Missouri, with a high likelihood of being hosted at the Enterprise Center.

Fans responded to the speculation of St. Louis being the prospective location for the UFC Fight Night event with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"That’s a weird one lol but hell why not."

Another wrote:

"Anything but the Apex. That’s run its course already IMO."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Makes sense a lot of good fights shaping up on that card."

"Thank God it's not the Apex."

"ITS NOT AN APEX CARD 🙏🙏🙏"

Check out the confirmed lineup for the UFC event scheduled for May 11 below:

Matt Frevola vs. Michael Johnson: lightweight

Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson: flyweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics: lightweight

Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset: welterweight

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Torres: strawweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg: light heavyweight

How many fighters missed weight at UFC Mexico City weigh-ins?

While the majority of the 26 fighters slated for the UFC Mexico City fight card successfully made weight without any problems, two fighters exceeded the required limit.

Unfortunately, the flyweight bout between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda faced another setback as both fighters missed weight. Lacerda was the first to step on the scale, surpassing the weight limit by one pound. However, the situation worsened when Chairez arrived later and significantly exceeded the 126-pound mark for a non-title fight, weighing in at 131 pounds.

According to a recent report by MMA journalist Danny Segura, the fight will go on as planned but will be contested as a catchweight bout. Both opponents will incur penalties from the UFC, although the exact amount has not been revealed at this point.

