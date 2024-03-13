“A lot of pain” – Fabricio Andrade regrets not postponing Jonathan Haggerty clash due to injury

Fabricio Andrade learned a tough lesson in his last fight at ONE Fight Night 16, where he attempted to become a two-sport world champion.

Stepping into ONE’s kickboxing ruleset for the first time, the Brazilian came up against Jonathan Haggerty in a fight for the vacant bantamweight title. He lost via knockout in the second round.

Fabricio Andrade later revealed that he was somewhat compromised going into the fight due to some injuries he had been dealing with in his training camp. His motivation to compete stopped him from pulling out of the fight, and that has become a decision that he regrets in hindsight.

‘Wonder Boy’ spoke more about what went wrong last November and how it affected him in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I didn't want to stay out of fighting, but it'd have been a smart decision to stay away because the fight was postponed, and you know when the start of the camp was finished, I was strong, but as the camp went through, that's when I started to feel like worse and worse. I start to feel a lot of pain.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade won’t make the same mistake twice

After realizing where he went wrong last time out, Fabricio Andrade has already put measures in place to ensure that he doesn’t go into a fight at a significant disadvantage again.

He learned a vital lesson in that fight about listening to his body and putting himself first over anything else, and that will serve him very well later on in his career. Any contenders that are looking at ‘Wonder Boy’ like a wounded animal after his first loss under the ONE Championship banner are sure to be sadly mistaken.

The Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai star will look to return to the win column once he is back in full fighting condition and ready to prove any doubters wrong.