“A lot of people looked down on me” - Tawanchai eager to silence his critics for good by becoming a two-sport world champion

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and top kickboxing contender Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand wants to prove once and for all that he's the division's best striker, no matter the sport.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative will be gunning for interim gold this weekend when he heads to 'the land of the rising sun', and Tawanchai says he wants to prove his biggest critics wrong.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai talked about wanting to show that he can dominate kickboxing just as much as he has Muay Thai.

The 25-year-old phenom told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"There was one of my kickboxing fights that I didn't perform well because I didn't prepare well enough. And after that fight, a lot of people looked down on me. Someone said that kickboxing is not my thing, I’m only good at Muay Thai. And I don’t like the way they were talking about me."

Tawanchai added:

"And I swore to myself that one day I will be a kickboxing champion and they will not look down on me anymore. I’ll make them speechless."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Tawanchai back in action.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai to face Masaaki Noiri for interim featherweight throne at ONE 172 in Japan

Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai is heading into hostile enemy territory this weekend when he locks horns with former K-1 kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan.

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

