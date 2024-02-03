"A lot of talk” - Concerns about Alexander Volkanovski facing Ilia Topuria too soon after KO loss dismissed by former UFC champion 

Alexander Volkanovski will return to the featherweight division to face surging contender Ilia Topuria, who will try and claim the throne held by 'The Great' since 2019.

The 145-pound king has ambitions of becoming a two-division champion, and his most recent attempt to win a second title came against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Makhachev knocked out Volkanovski in the first round, and there are concerns that he will be returning against Topuria too soon. His featherweight title clash will take place at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, with his clash against the Dagestani happening in October.

But former UFC champion Michael Bisping has dismissed any concerns surrounding a premature return to competition for 'The Great'. Bisping broke the fight down during a recent YouTube video, where he said this:

"I don't think the chin will be compromised. There was a lot of talk that Volkanovski was coming back to quick. That was in October... Four months, that's not bad. He said that he did the correct protocol, he's been training for Islam Makhachev twice so the grappling is there."

Listen to Bisping's Volkanovski vs. Topuria breakdown below (5:28):

Alexander Volkanovski shares his prediction for UFC 298 clash with Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria will headline UFC 298, set to take place in two weeks' time.

'El Matador' appears full of confidence ahead of their bout and believes that it will be the easiest fight of his career so far. The surging contender has trailblazed his way through the division and currently holds a 6-0 record in the promotion.

But 'The Great' is yet to taste defeat at 145 pounds, and has taken out legend after legend during his remarkable title reign. The featherweight king, like his opponent, is full of confidence ahead of their clash.

He was recently interviewed by Michael Bisping, where the Australian shared his prediction for the UFC 298 main event, saying this:

"I believe I can get the finish on this guy. He's gonna bring it. He's gonna come forward and he's gonna want to put hands on me. Obviously that leaves openings... I feel like I can see the finish on the feet, I can see the finish in the grappling. I'm feeling stronger than ever."

He continued:

"I really feel like I'm gonna be landing one of these big bombs... He's got good hands, but I believe my hands are better... I feel like I'm getting the finish."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (37:15):