"A man of principle" - CJ Vergara's respect-laden response to opponent Vinicius Salvador missing weight wins hearts

Earlier today, the weigh-ins for UFC 291 went down in Salt Lake City. While most of the fighters made weight, one who didn’t was flyweight Vinicius Salvador.

The Brazilian came in at 128.5lbs, some 2.5lbs over the 126lbs flyweight cut-off. Thankfully, though, his fight with CJ Vergara is set to go ahead after the four-fight UFC veteran agreed to take the bout.

Vergara, in fact, didn’t seem to show any displeasure towards Vinicius Salvador in a highly respectful Twitter post to reply to a video of him watching the Brazilian weigh in.

ITEEZWUTITEEZ @cjvergara1991 🏽 twitter.com/mmajunkie/stat… I can’t judge, I’ve missed twice myself w the UFC. We got a fight and that’s all that matters

Unsurprisingly, the flyweight veteran’s reaction to his opponent’s weight snafu quickly earned him plenty of respect from fans on Twitter.

Dan @BestFightPicks @cjvergara1991 CJ Vergara. A man of principle not preference. Hespect. 🤝

A number of other fans also paid tribute to Vergara, with one also pointing out that the flyweight would gain 20% of Salvador’s purse, too.

“Aye at least u get 20% of his purse.”

“Well handled.”

“Amen.”

“Perfect way to handle this, much respect. Good luck tomorrow.”

Vergara also entered into a humorous exchange with fellow UFC fighter Cody Durden, who was quick to point out that he’d actually missed weight five times in total during his career.

Cody Durden @Cody_Durden @cjvergara1991 How many times you missed weight total? 5 lol

Vergara quickly responded to this by stating the following.

“Oh gawd though. Got it down now though.”

Durden then replied:

“UFC Nutritionist is legit. They made it a lot more comfortable for me. Good luck tomorrow G.”

Vinicius Salvador weight miss: Did any other fighters miss weight for UFC 291?

Flyweight Vinicius Salvador wasn’t the only fighter to miss weight for his bout at UFC 291 this weekend.

No.15 ranked welterweight contender Michel Pereira also failed to hit his allotted mark, coming in at 174lbs, three pounds over the limit for a non-title welterweight bout.

‘Demolidor’ was set to fight No.7 ranked Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, but according to recent reports, the status of the clash is now up in the air.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Pereira has missed weight in the UFC, as he failed to hit 170lbs for his 2019 clash with Tristan Connelly, costing him a $50k bonus.

Interestingly, fans were waxing lyrical over Pereira’s shredded physique earlier this year as he prepared for his clash with ‘Wonderboy’, suggesting that he may have simply gained too much muscle to safely make 170lbs.