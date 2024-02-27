"A man without any scratch" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev clash in a standing wrestling session 

A training video featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev engaged in an intense standing wrestling session has garnered significant attention. The clip showcases the impressive wrestling skills of both fighters, generating considerable fan reaction.

Fans, enthralled by the clip, flocked to the comments section, expressing their admiration for the fighters' talent. One fan commented, referencing Nurmagomedov's undefeated professional record:

"In the game of blood. A man without any scratch. The eagle 🦅 khabib nurmagomedov"

Another fan pleaded:

"Khabib please ask permission from your mom and make it 30-0 i think about this everyday ."

A third fan acknowledged the brilliance of both fighters, stating:

"Two outstanding sportsmen of today."

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Ali Abdelaziz, Islam Makhachev's manager, revealed the fighter's plans to compete twice in 2024, potentially in June-July or November. Abdelaziz also hinted at Makhachev's next potential opponent, stating it would depend on who emerges more impressive between Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

Makhachev is coming off a spectacular head-kick knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

Ilia Topuria calls out retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, claims he would win

Newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has set his sights on a seemingly impossible fight: a matchup against retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following his dominant win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, Topuria, undefeated in his professional career (15-0), expressed his desire to face Nurmagomedov, who retired undefeated with a record of 29-0.

Topuria believes their unblemished records and champion status make them destined to clash. He also boldly claimed he would "100%" defeat Nurmagomedov despite the significant size and experience difference between the two fighters.

''Yes, I would be happy to enter the octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He had an undefeated record at 29-0 and he had an attractive record for me, then also history. He is a worthy and honorable champion for me. [I would 100% defeat him.]”

Check out Topuria's call-out of Nurmagomedov in the clip below:

