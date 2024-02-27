Ali Abdelaziz offers sneak peek into Islam Makhachev's potential next opponent and fight timeline

Islam Makhachev's longtime manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has shed light on the UFC star's possible comeback timeline and the opponent he could face when he does make his highly-anticipated return.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev's most recent MMA bout transpired at UFC 294 in October 2023. It witnessed him defend his belt in a champion vs. champion lightweight rematch against then-UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

Initially, Makhachev was booked to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch at the event. However, an injury to Oliveira resulted in Volkanovski stepping in for a rematch against the Dagestani fighter on short notice at UFC 294. Makhachev ended up defeating 'The Great' via first-round KO.

Expand Tweet

In his latest interview with The Schmo, Ali Abdelaziz was asked about UFC 300 (April 13, 2024) and how the landmark event's BMF title matchup could determine Makhachev's next challenger. Presently, another of Abdelaziz's clients, BMF champion Justin Gaethje, is booked to defend his title against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in a lightweight bout at UFC 300.

Additionally, Oliveira is scheduled to face Arman Tsarukyan in another pivotal lightweight showdown at UFC 300. Alluding to the variables at play, Abdelaziz stated:

"It's a very interesting situation. You have Charles [Oliveira] fighting Arman [Tsarukyan]. Now, you have [Justin] Gaethje defending his BMF title. And whoever gonna look more impressive, this is who's gonna get the next title shot. And even, say Charles wins -- and I think this is what the UFC want -- and somebody who fight Islam in June or July. Somebody else will fight him in November, right?"

Abdelaziz was questioned if fighting twice this year meant that Makhachev could ideally compete during the 2024 UFC International Fight Week (June 24-30) before fighting in the fall (September/October/November). He responded by saying:

"At least. He gonna fight whatever the UFC is going to give us the day, and he will fight at least two time this year, at minimum ... For sure."

Check out Abdelaziz's comments below (0:55-1:25 and 2:20-2:30):

Islam Makhachev next fight: Was the UFC champion's ultimatum indicative of potential delay in return?

In December 2023, Islam Makhachev took to X and issued an ultimatum to the UFC. He suggested that the promotion let him fight in early March, or he'll return only after Ramadan ends (approximately around April 9, 2024). He's known to be a devout Muslim and generally refrains from competing during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Expand Tweet

There's currently an air of uncertainty surrounding the Islam Makhachev fight date and matchup after his last octagon appearance. Moreover, high-profile events such as UFC 299 (March 9, 2024) and UFC 300 (April 13, 2024) have seemingly been ruled out due to their proximity to his Ramadan hiatus.

The consensus is that the Dagestani MMA stalwart's next fight may not materialize until summer (June/July/August). As for the UFC, the promotion has yet to officially announce Makhachev's return date and opponent.

Expand Tweet