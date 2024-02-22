"I am next one in line" - Charles Oliveira confident he'll secure next title shot ahead of UFC 300 clash against Arman Tsarukyan

Charles Oliveira believes he will reclaim his shot at the lightweight title with a win over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, saying as much in an ESPN MMA interview.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist is aiming to return to the 155-pound throne, and he was previously awarded a title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last October.

Unfortunately, 'do Bronx' was forced to withdraw from the bout after sustaining a cut during one of his final sparring sessions. However, with an emphatic win over a hungry Tsarukyan, the former champion believes that his case as the next contender will be undeniable:

"I'm ready to go, I'm ready to go for this fight, very excited. It's not a matter of can, it's a matter of will. We know it's going to happen. I know I am the next one in line for the title. Islam hurt himself last time, but I'm ready."

Oliveira withdrew from the title fight after sustaining a deep cut while sparring. This ultimately led to Alexander Volkanovski stepping in on very short notice to disastrous results, as he suffered a brutal knockout loss for his efforts.

He now looks to finish Tsarukyan in spectacular fashion at UFC 300 to keep his two-time ambitions alive.

Charles Oliveira has never beaten an undisputed UFC champion

Charles Oliveira boasts a curious record in that he has beaten several interim champions and non-UFC world champions.

However, every time he has faced someone who was either a former or future undisputed UFC champion, he came up short, with Islam Makhachev being the most recent to defeat him.

During his ill-advised featherweight stint, he suffered defeats to the likes of Anthony Pettis and Max Holloway, both of whom are former undisputed champions. Pettis being an ex-lightweight titleholder, while Holloway once ruled as the undisputed king of the 145 pounders.