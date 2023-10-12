Alexander Volkanovski is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. However, he has just signed himself up to take on a task that many believe is too daunting even for him. On 11 days' notice, 'The Great' has agreed to step in as a short-notice replacement for a rematch against Islam Makhachev.

The pair first locked horns back at UFC 284. Despite a spirited effort that earned him universal praise from the MMA community, Alexander Volkanovski came up short, losing via unanimous decision. Now, 10 pay-per-view events later, he faces Makhachev again at UFC 294. Ahead of their bout, Volkanovski took to Instagram.

With so many writing off his chances in the rematch, the reigning featherweight champion issued a short but impactful statement, vowing to defeat his rival:

"Burn the boats Australia 🇦🇺 we’re taking the island"

Alexander Volkanovski's second crack at Islam Makhachev's lightweight title comes after Charles Oliveira stunned fans around the world by withdrawing from the bout. In one of the most unfortunate moments of his career, 'do Bronx' sustained a cut in the fifth round of his final sparring session prior to the fight.

Instead of contacting the UFC, Oliveira chose to immediately try stitching the cut. According to UFC CEO Dana White, that was the worst possible choice the Brazilian could have made, as he believes that the plastic surgeons that the UFC has on standby could have treated the cut and still had him ready for UFC 294.

Fans will now await Oliveira's octagon return, but it is unlikely that he will face the winner of the Makhachev-Volkanovski rematch. It is far more likely that he might have to earn it by scoring yet another win.

What happened to Alexander Volkanovski's bout with Ilia Topuria?

Just hours after Ilia Topuria had announced that there was a bout agreement between him and Alexander Volkanovski for a featherweight title fight, news of the Australian phenom stepping in on short notice against Islam Makhachev made the rounds. So what will happen now?

Rumors allege that the pair's bout was being eyed for UFC 297. New rumors have emerged that if Volkanovski beats Makhachev and sustains minimal damage, he may still face Topuria at 145 pounds come January. However, others suggest that Ilia Topuria might face Max Holloway for an interim title.