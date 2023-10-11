Why did Charles Oliveira pull out of UFC 294 rematch against Islam Makhachev? Dana White unveils reason

Charles Oliveira has withdrawn from his UFC 294 lightweight title fight rematch against Islam Makhachev. UFC CEO Dana White revealed the reason behind the withdrawal, noting that 'Do Bronx' suffered an injury in sparring.

Speaking at Dana White's Contender Series post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman was asked if the No.1-ranked lightweight has pulled out of the bout and been replaced by Alexander Volkanovski. White responded, saying:

"Yes, all of that is true. He - round five of sparring last night before he's supposed to jump on a plane today - splits his eyebrow wide open and had it stitched up last night. Obviously, can't fly out there with that. You know what I mean? It would be one thing, too, if we - they didn't call us. We would've had him go to a plastic surgeon that would have sowed it from the inside out, you know, get that thing done the right way."

White continued:

"These guys never call us like they should when something happens. They call us after they get it stitched up, but, on the flip side too, I could see him not wanting to risk it, getting a shot like this and then, you know. The Volkanovski crew - I mean, him and Israel [Adesanya] - these guys are just absolute studs, man. He jumps in and he accepts the fight."

Oliveira was set to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title in a rematch of their UFC 280 bout, in which he suffered a second-round loss via submission. Instead, Volkanovski has taken the fight on 11 days' notice, looking to avenge his UFC 284 unanimous decision loss to Makhachev.

Dana White reveals that Mateusz Gamrot was an option to replace Charles Oliveira

Mateusz Gamrot is in line to serve as the backup fighter for Islam Makhachev's upcoming UFC 294 title defense. After Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury, fans were shocked to see Alexander Volkanovski step in as the replacement instead of 'Gamer'.

During the aforementioned press conference, the UFC CEO was asked if the No.6-ranked lightweight was considered as a replacement. He replied, saying:

"Yes."

White did not elaborate on why Gamrot was not given the fight despite being set to serve as the backup. The No.6-ranked lightweight has not commented on being passed over.