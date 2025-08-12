  • home icon
"A massive fight on the lawn of the White House" - Dana White claims White House card among 4 blockbuster events in UFC’s $7.7B deal

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 12, 2025 13:02 GMT
Dana White talks about the new UFC broadcast deal. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dana White talks about the new UFC broadcast deal. [Image courtesy: Getty]

CEO Dana White recently announced that starting in 2026, there will be four major UFC events each year, with one of them potentially taking place at the White House.

On Aug. 11, the UFC reached a broadcast rights deal with Paramount, reportedly valued at around $7.7 billion over seven years. Beginning in 2026, all UFC live events will be streamed and telecast on Paramount+ and CBS.

In a recent interview with CBS, White discussed their plans for the four big events under the new rights deal, saying:

"It's looking like we're gonna do four big events a year, and we were talking about doing a fight at the White House next year on the 4th of July, 250th anniversary of America. So, imagine a massive fight on the lawn of the White House on CBS."
Check out Dana White's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

The idea of hosting a UFC event at the White House was proposed by President Donald Trump as part of the celebrations for America's 250th birthday. White was among the many who instantly gave their approval of the concept.

Dana White teases the possibility of "pay-per-view" events

In the UFC's new broadcast deal with Paramount, they announced that they are eliminating the pay-per-view model. Instead, viewers will be able to access UFC content and events through subscriptions.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, UFC CEO Dana White suggested that there may still be the possibility of pay-per-views under the new broadcast rights. He said:

"What I love about this business is, I can lay out what we think the fights are going to be for a year, and a fight will pop up that I never saw coming. A star will pop up out of somewhere. Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view. I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-Per-View is not dead."
Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

