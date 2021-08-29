"A motivation, not a distraction" - Tyron Woodley's manager claims he isn't perturbed by the incidents involving his mother and Jake Paul's team

Tyron Woodley's manager, Malki Kawa, says his client is absolutely focused heading into his boxing debut against Jake Paul on August 29. The recent incident surrounding Woodley's mother and Paul's team hasn't distracted but only motivated the former UFC welterweight champion, claims Kawa.

Tyron Woodley got a little agitated when a member of Paul's team insulted his mother during a pre-fight press conference. When 'The Chosen One' noticed a member of Paul's team trash-talking his mother Deborah, he tried to make his way across the room, ensuing in a chaotic scene.

While Kawa admits 'The Problem Child' and his team went too far with their antics this time, he claims Tyron Woodley is more than equipped to handle the situation and not let it affect his mindset heading into the fight. According to him, 'The Chosen One' expected Jake Paul to try and play mind games all along the way and wouldn't let this incident distract him.

If anything, it will only motivate Tyron Woodley to get his hand raised against Paul on Sunday night.

"He said 'listen, I came into this expecting these antics and I'm so focused that nothing is going to distract me from it'. To find anybody talking back-and-forth with her, we find it very disrespectful but it's over, it's done with and we have moved on and the thing is that none of us are stuck on it because Tyron isn't. We'd never mess with mama Paul you know? A lot of love and respect for her and listen, I take my hat off to Jake Paul for the stuff he's doing in boxing but the extra motivation for Tyron is there but that's exactly that. Motivation, it's not a distraction. It's what we expected," said Kawa.

Tyron Woodley will knock out Jake Paul inside three rounds, claims Malki Kawa

Hell of a response from Tyron Woodley pic.twitter.com/Wohk7BVhB6 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 28, 2021

Malki Kawa believes Jake Paul will suffer the first loss of his professional boxing career at the hands of Tyron Woodley this Sunday. According to him, not only will Woodley beat Paul, but he'll also knock 'The Problem Child' out inside three rounds.

"It ends tomorrow night in three rounds. He's going to get knocked out by Tyron Woodley," said Kawa.

Tyron Woodley after he knocks Jake Paul out pic.twitter.com/pHfK9zSwg4 — Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦉🦭 (@ImAntoMMA) August 26, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh