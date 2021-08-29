Where is the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight taking place?

The highly-anticipated Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul matchup is finally upon us. The two combatants will square off in an eight-round professional boxing bout on August 29. The event is set to go down at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets for the crossover showdown are available on the venue's official website. They have been priced starting from $10 all the way up to $2,000.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. (ET) and the undercard fights will kick off at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The main card, which will be streamed live on Showtime pay-per-view, is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

While Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley is undoubtedly the most awaited matchup at the PPV, the rest of the fight card is loaded with exciting fights as well.

In the co-main event, WBC/WBO featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will fight super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado.

Amanda Serrano will take on Yamileth Mercado on the #PaulWoodley undercard on Aug. 29.



Another exciting prospect competing on the undercard is Tommy Fury. The Manchester native is the half brother of Tyson Fury and is set to take on former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor.

Tommy Fury vows to beat Jake Paul if 'The Problem Child' emerges victorious against Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul have been on each other's nerves for a while now. The two boxers have been trading unrelenting barbs over social media.

They also had a heated moment at the pre-fight press conference, where Fury hinted a potential clash with Jake Paul might be in the works.

Ahead of his clash with Anthony Taylor, Tommy Fury sat down for a chat with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. 'TNT' said:

"Provided we both come through our fights on Sunday, I would love to get it on with Jake Paul. And I'm actually hoping Jake Paul wins on Sunday, just because I can give him the a** whooping that he needs. But, again, Tyron Woodley is a dangerous fighter. He is coming to win so we've just gotta see. It's a mega-fight; the UK vs. USA. It's a huge-huge fight, you know. Everyone's involved, it all comes together it would be a massive-massive fight. Hopefully then talks can start properly. If Jake Paul finds his balls, we can start talking about that fight," said Tommy Fury.

Check out Tommy Fury's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

