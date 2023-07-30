"A mutant clone" - Fans hilariously spot Andrew Tate's "long lost brother" fighting at UFC 291

Hawk-eyed fans have found an uncanny resemblance between Andrew Tate and a UFC 291 prelims card fighter. As Vinicius Salvador took on CJ Vergara in a flyweight clash, fans couldn't help but notice a striking similarity between Salvador and Tate.

However, being a flyweight the natural difference in body weight between Salvador and Tate drew some hilarious reaction from UFC fans. @MikeJBknows wrote:

"Why does Vinicius Salvador look like a mutant clone of Andrew Tate and Jose Aldo?"

@MacMallyMMA wrote:

"Salvador looks like Andrew Tate if they cut prison meals down to one a day."

@kingmalokai wrote:

"My friend said Salvador looks Tate if he were a holocaust survivor"

Catch more reactions below:

Image courtesy: Twitter

Vinicius Salvador displayed some incredible head movement and range control in the opening round of his clash against CJ Vergara. While Salvador managed to evidently frustrate his opponent, the Brazilian didn't land any substantial damage.

The entire UFC commentary booth and coach Din Thomas called out the fight for being akin to a 'sparring' session as both fighters seemingly failed to land with intent as the fight progressed. Salvador's showboating continued throughout the fight despite his corner desperately calling for more action going into the third.

Meanwhile, CJ Vergara upped his output in the final round, getting the better of 'Fenomeno' in several exchanges to rope in a 29-28x3 unanimous decision win. While this marks the beginning of a winning streak for Vergara, Vinicius Salvador is yet to pick up his first UFC victory.

