“A passion of mine” - Adrian Lee sees coaching in his future after achieving MMA goals

Adrian Lee has received world-class guidance throughout his promising career, and he's the type to always pay it forward.

Aside from sharpening his skills at Prodigy Training Center alongside his two-division MMA world champion brother Christian Lee, the 18-year-old MMA wunderkind has also thrived in his role as a coach for members of their gym.

In a ONE Championship interview, the youngest of the famed Lee brood expressed the joy he gets from helping others get better every single day. He said:

“Coaching has definitely begun to become a passion of mine, especially now that I’m a professional fighter with some experience. I’ve really got my feet in the door, so it’s a lot easier to coach my fellow peers and other fighters."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Moreover, 'The Phenom' shared the incredible feeling of satisfaction witnessing teammates reach their goals, knowing he played a small part in their triumphs. He added:

“When we went up to Idaho, the joy of seeing my teammates win was just crazy. I’m just so happy for them, and I love to see them succeed.”

This just proves that Lee is not just talented, he's also quite selfless. The teenage prodigy exhibits values of a true martial artist, on and off the Circle.

Adrian Lee eager to reign over multiple divisions like brother Christian Lee

Adrian Lee witnessed his older sibling, Christian Lee, take over the ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA divisions by storm.

After starting his promising career with a perfect 3-0 slate, 'The Phenom' expressed his desire to follow in 'The Warrior's' footsteps.

"My main focus is to be the best possible mixed martial artist in the world. That means getting to the title in MMA and winning multiple titles," he told ONE Championship.

The Singaporean-American upstart certainly has the tools to do so. If he continues his ascent at this rate, there's no doubt Adrian Lee could really turn out as the best one in the family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.