'A Phenomenal fighter' - Conor McGregor finally reveals his true thoughts on UFC arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor recently conducted an impromptu Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. The Notorious One opened up on a lot of topics and revealed his thoughts on one of his arch-rivals in UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A fan asked Conor McGregor about his opinion about The Eagle as a fighter. The Notorious One gave an honest reply to the question and lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov as a phenomenal grappler. He also said the recently retired undisputed UFC lightweight champion was the best in the sport in terms of grappling.

However, McGregor said that he has the answer to Khabib Nurmagomedov's style.

"A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it.

I’ve the answer however and they know it."

Congrats on the plumbing apprenticeship and thank you for the well wishes!

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's heated rivalry

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were involved in one of the most heated rivalries in recent memory. The culmination of this rivalry happened at UFC 229 in 2018.

Before this, there were a lot of back and forth between the two parties which also saw Conor McGregor's infamous dolly attack on a bus carrying fighters after a media event related to UFC 223.

When the two modern day greats met in the Octagon, the UFC Lightweight Championship was on the line as well. While Conor McGregor did win the third round of the fight, it was Khabib Nurmagomedov who outclassed the Irish fighter and came out on top via submission in round four.

Since then, Conor McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch between the two. However, his hopes were dealt a huge blow recently as Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to retire from the sport after defending his UFC Lightweight Championship against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Conor McGregor led the way by paying a tribute to his arch-rival and wished him well in retirement.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

While Khabib did step away from the sport, many - including UFC president Dana White - feel he would back in the Octagon and his retirement is just temporary.

If that is the case, a rematch with Conor McGregor could be in the works for The Eagle.