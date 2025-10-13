"A positive spirit in daily life" - Johan Ghazali honored by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has praised Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali for all his efforts far beyond the ONE Championship Circle.The 18-year-old striking sensation visited the 10th Malaysian Prime Minister at his office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, last Wednesday, October 8.Following the meeting, Anwar took to his Instagram and Facebook accounts to express his admiration for 'Jojo' and the values he represents to Malaysian youth.&quot;I am honored to receive the visit of Johan Ghazali (Jojo), a young Muay Thai athlete, who has brought glory to Malaysia and achieved very proud success on an international stage,&quot; Anwar wrote.&quot;The determination, discipline, and fighting spirit shown by Jojo reflect the true value of a young Malaysian who does not easily give up in pursuing his dreams.&quot;Beyond his accomplishments in combat sports, the Prime Minister highlighted Johan's work off the canvas, particularly his advocacy against bullying and efforts to inspire youth across the country.&quot;Even better, Jojo has been actively speaking up against bullying and participating in awareness campaigns to inspire youth to build self-confidence, resilience, and a positive spirit in daily life,&quot; he continued.&quot;I am confident that with continued enthusiasm and support, more young athletes will be born to bring glory to the country on the world stage.&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp product has become one of ONE Championship's brightest young stars, captivating audiences with his explosive striking and finishing ability.On top of his insane 16-second debut KO win on the global stage of the promotion, Johan Ghazali has earned five additional highlight-reel wins.Most recently, 'Jojo's destructive finishing power helped him cruise to a 130-second TKO of Moroccan slugger Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35.Johan Ghazali shares his prediction for Superbon-Masaaki Noiri world title tiffIn a previous interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Ghazali gave his hot take on the looming world title unification showdown that headlines ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.That evening, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri collide to determine the undisputed king of the division.The teenage striking machine shared:&quot;I want to see that and see how that goes down, but I honestly think that Superbon will walk through him.&quot;Tickets for ONE 173 are available here.