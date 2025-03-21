“A special chance for me” - Marat Grigorian admits the prestige of fabled Saitama Super Arena adds to his excitement at ONE 172

ONE Championship veteran and Armenian kickboxing icon Marat Grigorian can't wait to perform for all of his Japanese fans, especially at such a special venue such as the Saitama Super Arena.

Saitama Super Arena has played host to a grocery list of big Japanese martial arts events over decades, and Grigorian can't wait to show fans what he can do in such a prestigious stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Grigorian talked about the opportunity to compete in Saitama and how he feels heading into his next fight.

The 33-year-old Hemmers Gym representative told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"The arena is very big. I’m very excited [by] the chance to fight in the venue. It’s been a long time since I fought in big arenas, and this is a special chance for me to fight with how [significant] the arena is."

Needless to say, Grigorian is getting ready to put on a show, and he wants to make a statement that he's still very much in the world title picture.

It all comes to a head this weekend.

Marat Grigorian draws Japanese star Kaito Ono in kickboxing showdown at ONE 172 in Japan

33-year-old Marat Grigorian of Armenia will look to upset hometown bet Kaito Ono when he squares off with the Japanese fighter on the latter's home turf.

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

