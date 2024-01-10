“A straight institution of bullies” - UFC's Chael Sonnen calls out US Congress over Hunter Biden Subpoena fiasco

Chael Sonnen recently criticized the US Congress for its handling of the Hunter Biden subpoena controversy.

US President Joe Biden's second son recently made headlines by abruptly leaving a Congressional hearing. He appeared unexpectedly with his attorneys at the House oversight committee's meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss a resolution.

Expand Tweet

If approved, this resolution would set the stage for a full House vote on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress in response to his defiance of a congressional subpoena, a matter linked to the House impeachment inquiry against the POTUS.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger recently took to X and expressed amusement over Biden's actions. He also labeled the US Congress as an institution that often acts like bullies:

"Hahahahaha- Hunter wins! That was GREAT. Congress is the most freckles arm of government unless you are poor. They are a straight institution of bullies who only get over when picking on the weak. Anyone with the ability to fight back can make them all look stupid even an unemployed addict."

Check out Chael Sonnen's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Hunter Biden is confronting legal challenges of his own and is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday. He is currently facing criminal charges related to the failure to pay $1.4 million in taxes. Additionally, the 53-year-old American attorney is charged in Delaware with providing false information about his drug use during the purchase of a handgun.

Chael Sonnen explores why Charles Oliveira's upcoming bout is "oxymoron"

Chael Sonnen has recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming lightweight match between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan scheduled for UFC 300.

Although 'Do Bronxs' was initially scheduled to face lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last October, he had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury sustained during training. While there was widespread anticipation for the Makhachev vs. Oliveira rematch, UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed that the Brazilian will instead compete against Tsarukyan in a title eliminator at the milestone event.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen presented compelling assertions about Oliveira's choice of opponent:

"He doesn't want to fight Islam to a degree that he's refused to fight Islam... The first fight was offered to Charles [UFC 284], and it went to Volk. Then you line up the second fight, extremely begrudgingly by Charles and then you got the cut... They're self-administered wounds, guys. He just didn't want to fight Islam."

He added:

"It was such refreshing news to hear that he's booked against somebody else, but the surprise was that the winner takes on Islam... When he fought Benny, they said the same thing, and Charles had one of his great performances. Those are oxymorons."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (2:34):