“Hunter at +200 seems like a terrible line” - MMA star reacts to betting odds on White House drug bust

According to recent reports, the US Secret Service discovered cocaine within the premises of the White House on Sunday night.

Cocaine may have been found inside the White House this weekend, and it appears to have been discovered in an area that President Biden frequents a lot on the job, according to TMZ.

During a routine inspection of the West Wing inside the White House, Secret Service agents stumbled upon a mysterious powder that immediately raised suspicions. The gravity of the situation soon became apparent when a preliminary test confirmed the substance to be cocaine.

The betting community wasted no time in responding to the events at the White House. Going above and beyond, the online betting platform BetOnline.ag took the intrigue to new heights by unveiling the odds for the potential individuals connected to the drugs discovered in one of the world's most secure locations.

Among the notable figures mentioned were US President Joe Biden, carrying odds of +15000, First Lady Jill Biden with +10000 odds, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also at +10000 odds.

However, the lowest odds of +200 was given to Hunter Biden, a name that has been associated with controversy in the past.

Check out the betting odds below:

Hunter Biden +200

Travis Kelce +800

One of the Jonas Brothers +1000

Angelina Jolie +1200

Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1200

Ariana Madix +1200

Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400

Member of UConn Men’s Team +1400

Snoop Dogg +1600

Who owns the cocaine found in the White House?
Hunter Biden +200
Travis Kelce +800
One of the Jonas Brothers +1000
Angelina Jolie +1200
Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1200
Ariana Madix +1200
Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400
Member of UConn Men's Team +1400
Snoop Dogg +1600
Edward Lee +1600

Former UFC welterweight star Ben Askren jumped into the fray and targeted Hunter Biden, calling attention to his prior controversy and asserting that the odds of +200 given to him were inadequate:

"Lol Hunter at +200 seems like a terrible line! Should be -3000 or so!"

Check out Askren's tweet below:

Hunter Biden +200

Travis Kelce +800

One of the Jonas Brothers +1000

Angelina Jolie +1200

Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1200

Ariana Madix +1200

Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400

Member of UConn Men’s Team +1400

Snoop Dogg +1600

Lol Hunter at +200 seems like a terrible line! Should be -3000 or so!

Twitterverse responds to the discovery of cocaine at the White House

The disclosure of cocaine's presence within the White House sent shockwaves through the virtual corridors of Twitter, igniting a wildfire of fervent reactions among its users.

One user remarked:

"Can’t blame Joe Biden. If I was president, I would definitely be bumping a few lines every so often."

Another user blamed Hunter Biden for the incident:

"Hunter is the gift that keeps giving. HAHA."

Another user stated:

"I predict that leftists will claim it was left there by Donald Trump."

While one user commented:

"What an absolute disgrace!"

One user wrote:

"It literally could have been anyone lol"

Check out some more reactions below:

