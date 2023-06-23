"The American team is trying its best to qualify for the World Cup" - PM Narendra Modi on cricket gaining popularity in the US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reckons that while Americans love baseball, cricket is also gaining popularity in the US. Referring to United States’ participation in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifies in Zimbabwe, he gave his best wishes to the team.

The Indian PM made the comments while addressing the State Dinner hosted in his honor by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the North Lawn of the White House. Over 400 guests were invited for the dinner, which included India’s billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra as well as Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

During his address, Modi raised a toast to his ‘wonderful’ hosts for good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness as well as bonds of friendship between India and the US. Sharing his thoughts on cricket and its popularity in the US, he commented:

"Americans love baseball, but cricket is also becoming popular in the US. The American team is trying its best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success.”

The United States have been placed in Group A in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They are languishing in the last position, having played three and lost three.

USA began their campaign with a 39-run loss to West Indies. Subsequently, they went down to Nepal by six wickets and the Netherlands by five wickets. Their last group game in the competition will be against Zimbabwe on June 26.

Meanwhile, the USA are also all set to host the Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 competition from July 13 to 30.

USA pacer suspended from bowling due to illegal action

In a setback to the US team, pacer Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling after his action was deemed illegal action.

The cricketer was part of the USA's squad at the ongoing World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. He even claimed three wickets in the team’s opening match against West Indies, dismissing Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph.

Match officials reported his action after the match, which the West Indies won. While Phillip played in the team’s next match, the ICC’s Event Panel subsequently concluded that the pacer has an illegal bowling action.

