"A terrible idea," "Don’t call yourself that please" - Fans up in arms as Charles Oliveira debuts new nickname ahead of Mateusz Gamrot fight

Charles Oliveira has recently drawn attention from fans by changing his nickname ahead of his upcoming fight.Oliveira is set to face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio this weekend. Amid preparations for the bout, the Brazilian fighter announced a shift in his nickname. Previously known as 'Do Bronx', Oliveira revealed on Instagram that he will now be called 'Predator'.Captioning the post, he wrote:&quot;In the hunt for the strongest, there is only room for a Predator. So as of now it's Charles the Predator here and in the octagon. A fighter who, like me, faces any challenge head on, always ready for whatever comes next. Only this time the mission is to confront the greatest of enemies and restore the respect of a people.&quot;Check out Charles Oliveira's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of Oliveira's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Charles my dude, calling yourself that is most definitely a terrible idea 😭&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;Noooo Charles don’t call yourself that please&quot;Others commented:&quot;Charles, don't do that wit yo name.&quot;&quot;Charles cut it off.&quot;&quot;Woahhh, hold up now, Charles, hold on.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Charles Oliveira's new nickname. [Screenshots courtesy: @charlesdobronxs on Instagram]Dustin Poirier previews Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot fightCharles Oliveira is heading into UFC Rio after suffering a loss to Ilia Topuria. In contrast, Mateusz Gamrot is coming off a victory over Ludovit Klein. Ahead of their upcoming fight, Dustin Poirier, who has previously faced Oliveira and trained with Gamrot at American Top Team, provided his insights on the matchup.In an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier shared his thoughts, saying:&quot;It's a dangerous fight. Dangerous fight for Charles, especially if he can't get the takedown on Gamrot. We'll see. Gamrot's boxing game has improved so much over the past two years. I think he's going to surprise a lot of people.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]