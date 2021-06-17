A throwback look at photos of UFC President Dana White with hair

Icons like UFC head honcho Dana White have immortalized their looks and legacy in their respective fields.

While several people can pull off a bald look, Dana White has undoubtedly made it his own. It is perhaps owing to the fame that comes with spearheading the world's premier MMA promotion and leading some terrifying men and women to combat sports glory.

However, Dana White wasn't always seen sans hair. As difficult as it is to imagine, he had a full head of hair back in the day.

While Dana White made his foray into mainstream MMA much later in life, he was a nervous gentleman with hair when he started on the quest to make UFC one of the biggest MMA promotions in the world.

Dana White with hair.



White went a step further and made the UFC synonymous with MMA.

Dana White with hair seems like a distant memory

Dating back to his days in high school, Dana White was seen experimenting with multiple hairstyles; however, none of them really worked until he shaved completely.

Following are a series of pictures that surprised us and will certainly leave you dumbfounded as well.

Dana White [Image Credits- BeforeTheyWereFamous @YouTube]

While Dana White seems like an indomitable business tycoon today, he was a young teenager with a boyish charm.

Dana White as a bellboy in Boston

Before he pitted fighters against each other in a cage, Dana White worked as a bellboy in Boston. However, he was forced to move to Las Vegas after a run-in with the mob.

Dana White [Image Credits- UFC]

Although Dana White exudes confidence when he crowns champions or faces the media, he was no beacon of optimism when he first made his way onto the combat sports circuit.

Dana White [Image Credits- BeforeTheyWereFamous @YouTube].

Dana White finally chose to part ways with his hair and has maintained the same style ever since.

Having enjoyed the highest of highs with respect to his career, Dana White has lost nothing in terms of his hunger and desire to find his way to the top of combat sports promotion. Perhaps all that's changed is his hair.

