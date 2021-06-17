Tyron Woodley takes a shot at UFC president Dana White for being 'salty' over his payday against Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has responded to Dana White's unsavory comments about his fight with YouTube star Jake Paul. 'The Chosen One' aired a live Instagram video and took a subtle jab at his former boss, saying:

"I have a lot of people that was (sic) just kinda a little salty about me making a little money. I don't disclose what I do; I don't disclose what I make but at the end of the day I made money before. This ain't my first time making money."

His response comes after Dana White recently scoffed at Woodley's claim that he's getting the "biggest payday" of his career for his upcoming showdown against the social media sensation. Speaking to members of the media at the UFC 263 press conference, Dana White said:

“I’ve been hearing that bullsh*t forever. I’ve been hearing that. They’re all full of sh*t. What’s he making? Exactly. If it’s that much money and he’s so f*cking proud of how much it is, how much is it? They’re all full of sh*t. That’s how you hype up a fight, too.”

Tyron Woodley isn't the first ex-UFC fighter to make such a claim. Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren made a similar statement ahead of his highly-publicized clash with Jake Paul.

In recent months, Jake Paul has emerged as an unlikely champion for mixed martial artists as he has led the charge in criticizing Dana White over fighter pay. 'The Problem Child' posted a lengthy message directed at Dana White on Twitter:

"Maybe it's time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to go into boxing."

When will Tyron Woodley fight Jake Paul?

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Media Availability

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is set to take place on August 28. The crossover bout will go down at the Fifth Street Gym in Miami, Florida.

Undefeated at 3-0, Jake Paul is set to take on the toughest test of his career so far. The internet celebrity gained prominence after knocking out retired NBA guard Nate Robinson; and former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight king Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley recently exited the UFC after suffering four losses in a row. He last saw action in the octagon against Vicente Luque at UFC 260, losing via submission in the first round.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh