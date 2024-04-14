"A true BMF in every way" - Max Holloway rains praise on Justin Gaethje after historic UFC 300 performance 

Max Holloway praised Justin Gaethje following their legendary war at UFC 300.

On Saturday night, Gaethje attempted to defend his BMF title in a lightweight matchup against Holloway. The fight featuring two fan favorites had massive expectations, and they lived up to the hype by entertaining people worldwide with 25 minutes of action.

With 10 seconds left, Gaethje and Holloway met in the center of the Octagon and engaged in a slugfest. As time expired, 'Blessed' landed a massive right hand and knocked the former BMF title holder out cold, creating one of the most unforgettable moments in UFC history.

Earlier today, Holloway released a statement on X, saying this about Gaethje:

"It takes two to tango. I couldn't have asked for a better dance partner for #ufc300. It was an honor to share that octagon with you @Justin_Gaethje. A true BMF in every way, thank you for the opportunity. Shoutout to the real ones who has been rocking with me. I said it before I'll say it again the #blessedexpress is on the move so buckle up. Sincerely, The Blessed Man Forever."

Justin Gaethje shares positive message after UFC 300 knockout loss against Max Holloway

The shock of Max Holloway's knockout win was followed by concern for Justin Gaethje's health. Gaethje was unconscious for a moment before waking up and getting to his feet. Following the disappointing result, 'The Highlight' remained humbled by revealing this positive message on X:

"I'm in great spirits with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. @BlessedMMA you're a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus #ufc300"

Shortly after getting his hand raised, Max Holloway called for a featherweight title shot against newly-crowned king Ilia Topuria. With that said, Holloway has left the door open for other opportunities, as a lightweight title shot is also a possibility.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje will have to take an extended layoff before returning to the Octagon. Before losing against Holloway, Gaethje was riding a two-fight winning streak after taking out Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier.

Although he lost at UFC 300, 'The Highlight' further solidified himself as one of the most entertaining fighters in promotional history.

