Aaron Pico names Aljamain Sterling and Brian Ortega as potential opponents for UFC debut, fans issue reaction: "Best we can do is Dan Ige, lil bro"

Aaron Pico's comments about Aljamain Sterling and Brian Ortega as potential opponents for his octagon debut elicited mixed reactions from MMA fans around the world. While many mocked Pico for wanting to face top contenders in his UFC debut bout, others offered suggestions for the 28-year-old's likely opponent.

In a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Pico voiced his desire to take on Sterling or Ortega for his promotional debut. Notably, according to multiple reports, the former Bellator fighter was expected to face Movsar Evloev at UFC Vegas 106 on May 17. However, that is unlikely to happen as Evloev is gunning for a title opportunity against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

''They offered me Movsar [Evloev]... So I look at Movsar and I said, 'well, who's he, who did he fight last?' He fought Aljamain Sterling. And then who was he supposed to fight? If I'm not mistaken, I think he was supposed to, I heard Brian Ortega. So I'm like, okay, well, give me a Brian Ortega or give me an Aljamain Sterling. You know, I have something to work with now. Aljamain [or] Ortega, let's go! If you guys are ready to fight."

Check out Aaron Pico's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Best we can do is Dan Ige, lil bro''

Other fans wrote:

''Why would they give you a top five lol''

''What happened to crawling before walking?''

''I like the Pico vs. Aljo fight a lot both stylistically and with where they’re both at in their careers. Pico would be a good bounce back win for Aljo coming off the Movsar loss and Aljo is a big enough name to where if Pico wins he makes a statement that he’s ready for the featherweight elite.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Aaron Pico talks about his wrestling prowess

Aaron Pico came from a wrestling background before transitioning to MMA. Notably, Pico won the gold medal at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix in 2014, defeating 2013 world champion David Safaryan.

In the aforementioned podcast appearance, Pico detailed his experience in Dagestan and voiced confidence in his wrestling abilities, saying:

''The reason why, like I’m not like, you know, Dagestan has incredible wrestlers, the highest highest level. But what a lot of fans and people don’t know about me, they just don’t know, is that I spent a lot of time in Dagestan wrestling from like 16 to like 19. I was in Makhachkala, Khasvyrut, Ossetia, which is, it’s still in the Caucasus mountains… But yeah, I wrestled a lot there so I got to see the highest level.''

Check out Aaron Pico's comments below (29:27):

