Ali Abdelaziz reacts to Tony Ferguson's latest post about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson recently took yet another jab at former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Russian's manager Ali Abdelaziz has now responded to the tweet. He replied to Ferguson's most recent jab at his client with several laughing emojis.

Ali Abdelaziz's amusement perhaps stems from the fact that Tony Ferguson continues to call Khabib Nurmagomedov out. The Dominance MMA Management CEO believes that calling out a retired fighter is not a sensible strategy from Ferguson. Nevertheless, 'El Cucuy' has been consistent with his "#TiramisuTuesday" posts.

In his latest Tweet, the former interim UFC lightweight champion posted a 56-second long video. The clip shows Khabib Nurmagomedov's face placed on the body of a person peeping into a gym. A poster of UFC 249, from before Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of their fight, can be seen in the background.

The scene shifts to display the view inside the gym, where Ferguson is shown practicing leg kicks on a punching bag. The force of the No.6-ranked lightweight's kicks causes the bag to tear, after which the peeping Khabib Nurmagomedov slightly fades into the background.

Through the video, Ferguson is likely implying that Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of their fight because he was scared to fight him.

“Tuesdayze Are For🍮Tiramisu” Sometimes x 2 💯 If Ya Know... Ya BOGO 🎶 # RunFatheadRun💨 Looks Like Ol’ Khabieber Is Back -2- His Old Wayze # TalkIsCheap # ManUpChicken -Champ👨‍🍳 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # InterviewsComingSoon # Stay🎶Tuned Gon’🎣Fishin’ 🥇 pic.twitter.com/aaEu7OM3RO — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 1, 2021

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that his inability to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, was the reason behind his withdrawal from UFC 249.

What are Tiramisu Tuesdays?

Tony Ferguson uses 'Tiramisu Tuesday' to make fun of Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'El Cucuy' coined the term after 'The Eagle' botched a weight cut before the two were scheduled to fight.

Ferguson claimed the weight cut went sideways because Nurmagomedov had the cake-like dish (Tiramisu) days before the fight.

“Tiramisu🍮Time” You Know What Day It Is Crew, # Tiramisu🎂Tuesday Compliments Of Good Ol’e Fathead 👊😂👍 🌱 Still Cutting Weight #ufc249 Wanted To Give Ya Something Sweet & Neat 🎶 I’ll Save Mine For After Weigh In’s @RealFPJr Thanks Hermano For The Recipe 💪🕶 -CSO-🥇🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/kldpQQO6Ft — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 15, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Tony Ferguson a "stupid guy" for continuing to call him out

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared in an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Over the course of the interaction, the conversation landed on Ferguson's recent losses.

The Dagestani stated that Ferguson's time of excellence inside the octagon is over. While talking about his former rival's double weight cut at UFC 249, Khabib also commented on the repeated callouts 'El Cucuy' aimed his way. He said:

"I like Tony Ferguson but he is stupid guy. He keep talking about me. Why are you talking about me? Someone smashed you in May. Justin Gaethje smashed you everywhere. Why do you keep talking about me?"

Also Read

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard