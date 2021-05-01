What caused the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father passed away on July 3, 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

After contracting bilateral pneumonia induced by COVID-19, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was admitted to the second city hospital of Makhachkala, Russia, towards the end of April 2020. From there, he was taken to Moscow in early May on a private jet. However, his condition worsened, and he passed away in the Russian capital on July 3 at 57 years of age from COVID-19-related complications.

He was buried in his native village the day after.

Born in 1962 in the village of Sildi in the Tsumadinsky District, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is survived by his sons Khabib, Magomed, and his daughter Amina. He has been a senior coach of the national team of the Republic of Dagestan and a Master of Sports in the USSR in freestyle wrestling before dedicating time to his son's MMA career.

The #UFC251 main card begins with a tribute to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. pic.twitter.com/Idug2p5Tfv — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 12, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA following his father's death

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was not only a father but a lifelong coach, mentor, and friend to 'The Eagle.' He started training Khabib from a young age in wrestling, which laid the foundation for the unique style of fighting that Khabib Nurmagomedov later displayed in his mixed martial arts career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov famously trained with his cousins in the gymnasium that Abdulmanap had set up on the ground floor of their house in Kirovaul, where they moved to from Sildi.

Abdulmanap was always there in Khabib Nurmagomedov's corner, no matter where or whom he fought. After the passing of his father, Khabib Nurmagomedov competed just once in the UFC to defend his lightweight belt against the interim champion, Justin Gaethje.

Khabib successfully defended his belt and unified the title with a second-round technical submission win via triangle choke. In the post-fight interview, Khabib announced he was retiring from the sport, as he did not want to compete without his father by his side. He further added that he promised his mother this would be his last appearance inside the octagon.

"No way I’m going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She doesn’t want me to go fight without my father but I promised her it was going to be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down in the middle of the octagon following his victory, and in a beautiful display of sportsmanship, Justin Gaethje was there to console his grieving opponent.