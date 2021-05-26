Abel Trujillo UFC: Was the fighter sentenced to probation in child sexual exploitation case?

Former UFC fighter Abel Trujillo pleaded guilty to being involved in a child sexual exploitation case in March 2020. The lightweight MMA fighter had reportedly sent an underage girl inappropriate messages via social media.

According to a report by 9News, Abel Trujillo made contact with the aforesaid girl in 2018 through Instagram. The North Carolina native's celebrity status compelled the young girl to accept the former's message request. Subsequently, Trujillo began sending uncomfortable messages, which also included nude photographs of himself.

As a result, the victim discontinued responding to Trujillo's messages and blocked the fighter on Instagram. As per Castle Rock Police's affidavit, Abel tried to re-establish contact with the minor in October 2018. Trujillo allegedly began demanding the girl send him photographs.

Ex-UFC fighter Abel Trujillo sentenced to probation in child exploitation case https://t.co/VJAsIfZ41M — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 3, 2020

Law enforcement was granted a search warrant in February 2019 to search Abel Trujillo's phone. The police affidavit states:

"Dozens of photos of nude young women were located."

Trujillo later admitted to sending nude photos to several underage girls. He was sentenced to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

Abel Trujillo's UFC record

Abel Trujillo kicked off his UFC career in 2012 with a bout against Marcus LeVesseur. The Greensboro-based fighter claimed a TKO victory in his promotional debut.

In his second promotional outing, Trujillo faced none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2013. 'The Eagle', who was yet to make a splash in the UFC, faced Trujillo in a three round-fight at UFC 160. Delivering a record-breaking 21 takedowns, the Dagestani fighter took Trujillo into deep waters and ultimately claimed a UD win.

Check out the impressive lop-sided win for Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Following the defeat, Abel Trujillo fought the likes of Tony Ferguson (UFC 181) and James Vick (UFC Fight Night 104). Trujillo amassed a record of 10-4 in the UFC before bidding farewell to the promotion in 2017. Trujillo ended his MMA career with a fight against John Makdessi, which he lost via a unanimous decision.