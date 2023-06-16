"Abs vs Dad Bod?" When UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer ended the debate with her dating preferences

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer recently shared her pick in the abs vs. dad bod debate. The question was posed to Palmer during a recent interview where she discussed her dating preferences.

With her professional life revolving around absolutely shredded UFC fighters, the choice was obvious for Palmer. The 35-year-old recently told John Eric Poli of MyMMANews:

"Abs. I work with the UFC. I mean of course."

While Palmer also admitted that she wouldn't date a shorter guy, the UFC ring girl believes surpassing her 5'5" inches isn't much of a feat. Asked about the idea of dating shorter men, she said:

"It's not the only thing but it is. I'm not very tall. I'm only 5'5"."

One would also have to be impeccably dressed to fit the bill of Brittney Palmer's ideal date. Asked if her date can show up in sweatpants, the 35-year-old said:

"He should definitely be in nice clothing. Pants, nice shoes."

Catch Palmer's comments below:

Brittney Palmer's dating preferences beyond appearances

Height, fitness and fashion aside, Brittney Palmer also has some expectations as a person from her potential date. Asked what she looks for in men, the UFC ring girl foremost mentioned a sense of humor. Palmer further told John Eric Poli:

"I love a sense of humor. I love someone who can get my jokes and also tell me jokes. I really enjoy like laughing and giggling and having banter."

For a first date, Palmer doesn't have many expectations venue-wise apart from good wine and ambience. The 35-year-old said:

"On a first date, probably just like a really good restuarant with good wine and good atmosphere. Nothing to fancy or stuffy but you know, something that's thoughtful and just a good place to have cocktails."

Brittney Palmer also claims to have grown over the whole expensive gifting routine and primarily looks into her date's personality. The UFC ring girl and artist added:

"It's really just about your personality. All of that other stuff, I've had it. We have had these flowers and chocolates and they are very sweet and the gesture is nice. But really just having an endearing, kind soul is so important."

